Wednesday Weather on the go: More triple digit days ahead, storm chances later this week

Dry air moving in from the west will put a slight pause on rain chances today and tomorrow.

This dry air and westerly flow of our winds will reduce our rain and storm chances for today and for our Fourth of July holiday.

Today, we are tracking yet another possible triple digit day as our forecast high is 100°.

Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph. As of right now it looks like peak winds will come later tonight and into our early morning hours tomorrow.

Upper level high pressure to our southwest will continue to push this dry air in today and it will settle tomorrow.

Because of this push of dry air, isolated storm chances will stay in Eastern Hudepeth County in Texas and Otero County in New Mexico.

We are expecting a dry and hot Fourth of July, as we are forecasting another triple digit day.

Above average and triple digit temperatures look to stick around until Friday as well.

A push of humid air will come in from the Gulf on Friday. This will be enough to spark off some isolated storms by Saturday.

Another push of humid air will come in on Sunday. This second push of moisture will be enough to spark off some scattered storm and rain chances on Sunday.

Sunday’s biggest storm threat will be heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding.

The combination of clouds and moisture will drop temperatures below normal and in the lower 90s.

We are also keeping some slight rain chances in the forecast for next week as well.

Here are your rain and storm chances for the week:

Saturday: A 20% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms

Sunday: A 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

Monday: A 20% chance of scattered showers and storms. Heavy rainfall could still be a factor and could possibly lead to flash flooding.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change so stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.