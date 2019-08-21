Wednesday Weather on the go: More rain chances this week, slight cool down coming

More humid air coming in from the Southeast will keep rain and storm chances in today’s forecast.

More scattered storms will kick up today as we see low and mid level moisture across the borderland.

This will help spark up storms today and throughout the end of the week.

As of right now, it looks like storms will stay in mountain areas in the western portions of the borderland.

But it is still possible that we could see storms in El Paso and Las Cruces.

The biggest storm threat we will see is heavy rainfall, that could create some localized flooding.

Today, forecast highs look to flirt with triple digits but don’t look to actually reach the triple digit mark.

Rain and storm chances will increase tomorrow and Friday.

Again, the biggest storm threats will be the heavy rainfall and localized flooding from these slow moving storms.

We will, also, see a slight temperature drop into the mid 90s by tomorrow.

Rain chances will start to die down by the weekend as we see another upper high build.

This means drier and hotter conditions will come back into the forecast on Sunday and especially on Monday.

More humid air is expected to return on Tuesday and especially Wednesday of next week.

Make sure to stay updated with your latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.