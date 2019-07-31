Wednesday Weather on the go: More hot temperatures, some rain/ storm chances

Drier air continues to move into the borderland from the east, but some rain and storm chances remain in the forecast for some parts of the borderland.

Drier air will move in slowly from the east throughout the next 2 days.

Although El Paso looks to stay drier today, that won’t be the case for all of the borderland especially areas in the west.

Areas west of El Paso, Las Cruces, and Truth or Consequences are more likely to see rain and storms today until Friday.

Mountain areas, especially wear of the Rio Grande could see more storm chances both today and tomorrow.

It is important to note that humid air will not completely sweep out of the areas on the east side of the borderland and isolated storms could be possible but not very likely.

Today El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 98°, which is 5° above average and 6° shy of meeting today’s record high of 104° that was set back in 1972.

As an upper high pressure system inches closer to the borderland, drier air will push in meaning temperatures will heat up.

Forecast highs this week look to be hot and near or on that triple digit mark.

By the weekend, that upper high will move to the west meaning humid air will start to filter back into the borderland.

This means that area wide storms are possible starting on Sunday and lasting until Tuesday.

As of right now, we will keep slight rain and storm chances in the forecast for most of next week as well.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.