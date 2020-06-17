Wednesday Weather on the go: Last day with rain chances, dry/ hot conditions return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will start to transition to a drier weather pattern today.

This will be the last day (for now) that rain and storm chances will be possible in El Paso.

It looks like we could see our best chance to see any activity from 4 p.m. until midnight.

It looks likely that the far east side of El Paso County will see the most activity, and storm chances will be low but still possible.

Otherwise, the borderland will start to transition to a drier weather pattern as westerly winds return.

This will, also, keep highs seasonal to slightly above average across the area.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 99°, which is 3° above average.

Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 97°, which is 2° above average.

Winds will, also, come from the west at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

Dry weather will stick around tomorrow and for the rest of the week. Westerly winds will make for occasionally breezy conditions in the afternoon hours.

As for afternoon highs, it looks like we will stay in the upper 90s for the rest of the workweek.

Enjoy this while it lasts, since triple digit highs will be quick to return by the weekend and into early next week.

As of right now, the hottest days in the forecast will be next Monday and Tuesday as forecast highs will flirt with 105°.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.