Wednesday Weather on the go: Increased rain chances today and tomorrow

Increased humid air will come in today so we will see more rain chances come back into the forecast.

Today, we will see more humid air come in from the east. This means we will keep a 20% chance of showers and isolated storms in the forecast.

As of right now, it looks like we will see our rain chances increase this evening and into our overnight.

Storms and showers are more likely in mountain areas today, but we could see isolated storms form later tonight.

Temperatures look to stay above average and in the mid to upper 90s across the borderland.

If you plan to go to the Community Memorial tonight here is a look at your forecast:

Humid air will continue to come in tonight and into tomorrow.

In fact, tomorrow will be the day we see our best chance for rain and isolated storms.

Temperatures look to barely shy away from triple digits throughout the rest of the week.

Drier air will come in on Friday, which will limit rain chances throughout the weekend.

A multiple day stretch of triple digit days are expected to kick off on Saturday and into early next week.