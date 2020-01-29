Wednesday weather on the go: Freezing morning lows, rain chances return tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A warmer afternoon is expected, just ahead of the arrival of our next storm system.

This morning, some borderland areas are waking up to a hard freeze. This includes Las Cruces, Deming, Silver City, T or C, and Alamogordo.

Morning lows across the borderland are ranging from the lower 20s to the mid 30s.

If you are waking up to a hard freeze keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard free

Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and mid to upper 20s, so make sure to bundle up before heading out the door this morning.

As for this afternoon, most areas are expecting to warm back up into the 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 63°, which is 3° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 62°, which is 1° above average.

Winds will be light as they come from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Changes will come to our weather, once again, tonight.

This will be the arrival of our next storm system that will increase slight rain chances late tonight and into Thursday.

Since overnight lows are expected to return to the 30s, and become freezing for some areas, it’s possible that we could wake up to some sleet.

If this happens, it will not stick and will only last throughout the early morning.

As for tomorrow’s afternoon highs, we look to drop back into the low to mid 50s.

Drier conditions return by Friday, and last throughout the weekend.

Forecast highs look to reach the 60s by Saturday and stay above average into Monday.

Looking ahead, our next storm system will arrive on Monday and will kick up windy conditions that could reach 25-35 mph.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.