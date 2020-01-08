Wednesday Weather on the go: Freezing morning lows, next storm system in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another above average day expected across the borderland.

This morning, morning lows are freezing and most areas are waking up to a hard freeze.

Not only are morning lows in the lower 30s and upper 30s, but our wind chill temperatures are in the lower 20s and even teens.

Keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes

As for this afternoon, we are expecting to see an above average afternoon in the 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 61°, which is 5° above average.

Winds will be light as they come from the south at 5-10 mph.

We will continue our warming trend tomorrow, ahead of the arrival of our next storm system.

A Pacific storm system will come in on Thursday night into Friday and will change the calm weather pattern we have been seeing.

The first change we will see are increased winds. Winds look to be breezy on Thursday (10-15 mph) and windy on Friday (10-25 mph).

The second change we will see are increased rain chances. But, this is only a slight chance that we will see Friday morning and afternoon.

Rainfall totals are expected to be light with this storm system.

The third change we will see is cooler temperatures. We look to see a near 10° drop from highs in the 60s on Thursday, to highs in the lower 50s by Friday.

After this storm system passes, below average temperatures will kick off the weekend, ahead of another warm up by Sunday.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.