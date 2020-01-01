Wednesday Weather on the go: First wind maker of 2020 arriving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Our next cold front will come into the area just in time for the start of the New Year.

Happy New Year everyone! We are expecting to see some changes to our weather from the arrival of our next storm system.

The borderland is waking up to another hard freeze this morning, with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Make sure to bundle up if you plan to head out for any early morning commutes today.

Keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

As for this afternoon, we are expecting to continue our warming trend.

Forecast highs across the borderland look to be in the low to mid 50s, and more seasonal.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 57°, which is actually ° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 55°, which is only 1° below average.

Winds will be breezy as they come in from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

As of right now it looks like we will see peak winds between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Our next storm system will move in tonight and tomorrow, which will act as our first wind maker of 2020.

Tomorrow, winds look to pick up as they come in from the Northwest at 25-30 mph and gusts at 35 mph.

As of right now, it looks like winds will peak from 11 a.m. until 5 a.m.

We are continuing to track a very slight rain chance in the afternoon as well.

We will see a slight temperature drop in tomorrow’s afternoon highs, and look to remain around 3°-5° below average across the borderland.

As for the end of the week, it looks like we will see a nice warm up and become above average once again by the weekend.

Looking ahead, our next storm system will come in Monday into Tuesday.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. for your full forecast.