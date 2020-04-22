Wednesday Weather on the go: Fire Weather Watch today, near record highs in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A breezy to windy day is expected across the borderland today.

A Fire Weather Watch will be issued from Noon until 9 p.m. today across most borderland areas.

This is because of the critical fire weather conditions we will see throughout the day.

Winds will increase this afternoon as they come from the west at 20-30 mph and gusts at 40 mph. Peak winds look to come between Noon and 6 p.m. today.

Dry conditions will, also, remain in the forecast since we are expecting another day with low relative humidity.

This means we will highly discourage any outdoor burning throughout the day.

Here are some examples of outdoor burning:

The use of outdoor fire pits or grills

The burning of weeds or trash

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check your car for any fire hazards that could create sparks on the road

This is as a cold front swept in overnight and will act as a wind maker throughout the day.

Forecast highs across the area will slightly drop this afternoon, compared to the highs we registered yesterday.

In El Paso we are forecasting a high of 83°, which still end up being 3° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 81°, which is only 1° above average.

You can expect, yet, another breezy to windy day. Winds are forecasted to come at 15-25 mph. It is likely that we will flirt with Red Flag Warning criteria, so I would plan on another day of no outdoor burning.

Forecast highs will rebound quickly and will reach the mid to upper 80s once again.

By Friday, it looks like we are still on track to see our first 90° day of the year. This would come nearly 2 weeks from when we typically see our first day in the 90s.

A backdoor cold front will come in late Friday into early Saturday. This will drop highs back to the mid 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting the heat to return to the borderland! A heat wave will keep us nearly 10° above average.

In fact, highs will run in the mid 90s for most of the week. We will flirt with record highs and come only a couple degrees shy of them throughout our afternoon hours.

Please remember to prepare early an stay hydrated as the heat draws near!

