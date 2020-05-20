Wednesday Weather on the go: Dry and seasonal week ahead, rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will continue to see dry conditions throughout the rest of the week.

Today, we are expecting another round of dry and mildly breezy afternoon conditions across the area.

Forecast highs will be seasonal and in the upper 80s to the lower 90s as high pressure starts to shift out of the area.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 90°, which is only 1° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 88°, which is actually 1° below average.

Today’s record high is 100° was set back in 2008 for both El Paso and Las Cruces. So, today’s forecast highs would shy away from record highs by at least 10°.

Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph, making for a mildly breezy afternoon and evening.

Afternoon highs look to say in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the rest of the workweek and even into the weekend.

Winds will stay mildly breezy during the afternoon hours, but no major wind events are expected this week.

Dry conditions will continue to be persistent across the borderland for the week, so Red Flag Warnings could pop up in some areas.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking the chance for some slight rain chances to return.

We will keep an eye on activity Monday night into Wednesday afternoon. As of right now, storm activity looks to stay low and moisture looks sparse.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

