Wednesday Weather on the go: Dry and below normal today, thunderstorms in the forecast this week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A dry and below normal day is expected, but we will see big changes come to our weather as soon as Thursday.

For today, forecast highs will run 5°-8° below normal, but will be slightly warmer than yesterday.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the west at 5-15 mph and gusts 20 mph.

Big changes come to our weather as soon as tomorrow in the form of showers and thunderstorms for some parts of the borderland as low level moisture moves in from the west.

Tomorrow it looks like Hudspeth and Otero Counties will see the best chances for thunderstorms. But El Paso will just see this moisture in the form of cloud coverage.

Friday is when our storm threats really come into play in El Paso.

Here is what we are tracking as far as rain and thunderstorm chances:

Friday: Thunderstorm chances will increase in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be the biggest storm threats. You can expect our best chance for storms around 5 p.m. We will see a 40% chance of rain and storms.

Saturday: Thunderstorms will stick around throughout the morning. We will see a 20% chance of morning showers and storms.

Sunday: This will be the day we see another round of possible severe storms with heavy rainfall and hail. We will see these storms throughout the morning. We will see a 30% chance of morning showers and storms.

Monday: Storm threats don't look to be as extreme on Monday. But we will continue to see heavy rainfall throughout the day. We will see a 40% chance of showers.

Tuesday: We will see a 40% chance​​​​​​​ of showers throughout the day.

This is subject to change as we get closer to storm development, so make sure to stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online.