Wednesday Weather on the go: Drier and warmer conditions today, storm chances this weekend

An upper high pressure system over northwest New mexico will warm up temperatures and dry out conditions today.

As drier air comes into the area, we will not see any rain or storm chances in the forecast today.

The upper high over New Mexico will bring more stability to the atmosphere which will lower the chance for storms for most parts of the borderland.

Rain and storm chances will remain in mountain areas, especially near the Gila region.

Today, forecast highs will be warmer and slightly below normal. High temperatures look to be back in the 90s in most parts of the borderland.

Tomorrow, temperatures will continue to warm up into the mid 90s as that upper high moves closer to the borderland.

This means that drier conditions will also stick around throughout Thursday as well.

By Friday, the upper high starts to move west meaning we will start to see more instability and humid air come back into the area by the weekend.

A more monsoon-like weather pattern will come back to the forecast by Saturday.

Increased scattered storm chances will come back to the forecast, especially Saturday through Monday.

As of right now it looks like we will see the threat of heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding.

By Tuesday, storms become isolated once again and slight rain chances will remain in the forecast.