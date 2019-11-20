Wednesday Weather on the go: Cooler temperatures and winds expected today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A cold front coming in today will increase winds and drop temperatures down once again.

Forecast highs across the borderland will drop to more seasonal highs in the 60s as cold air will return to the borderland.

Morning highs will be nice and pleasant as the arrival of our cold front won’t come until later this morning.

Most areas of the borderland will wake up to morning lows in the low to mid 50s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 68° which is 4° above average, but a 6° drop from yesterday’s high of 74°.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 65° which is right on average and a 9° drop from yesterday’s high of 74°.

Winds will pick up as we see the arrival of our cold front as they come from the west-southwest at 25-25 mph and gusts at 35 mph.

It looks like winds will pick up around 10am as cooler air pushes it’s way in.

Make sure to tie down your trash bins and any outdoor decorations before heading out the door this morning.

As for rain chances, it looks like we will see a chance of heavier showers until 9 a.m. and then lighter showers until 2 p.m.

We will get a break from rain this afternoon and evening until more humid air makes its way in Thursday morning.

The arrival of another cold front will come in on Thursday that will drop highs into the 50s by the end of the workweek.

Winds will be breezy as this front arrives and they will come from the southeast at 5-15 mph.

By Friday, below average highs in the 50s are expected. Rain chances look to clear up as well.

As for the weekend, it looks like clear and clam conditions will return as highs will warm back up into the 60s.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.