Wednesday Weather on the go: Breezy rest of the week, weekend rain chances, and a cool down ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A breezy and warm day is expected ahead of changes that will come for the rest of the week.

Today, the borderland is expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. These warm temperatures will keep highs slightly above average once again.

In El Paso we are forecasting a high of 81°, which is 5° above average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

In Las Cruces we are forecasting a high of 78°, which is only 2° above average.

Winds will be breezy to occasionally windy as they come from the southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

Changes will come to our weather tomorrow as a weak cold front will come into the area.

This will keep conditions breezy and will kick off a cooling trend for the rest of the week and into the early part of the weekend.

In fact, by tomorrow and Friday, forecast highs look to become more seasonal in the mid to upper 70s.

By Saturday and Easter Sunday, winds are expected to become windy at 10-20 mph.

Highs on Saturday look to be in the lower 70s, but could dip to the upper 60s.

We are also tracking the chance for showers on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

As of right now, showers look light and minimal across El Paso and Las Cruces.

Looking ahead, a strong backdoor cold front will come into the area Monday into Tuesday. This will keep winds active and highs in the 70s for the start of the week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.