Wednesday Weather on the go: Breezy morning, cooler day ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The arrival of a cold front overnight will drop temperatures into the 70s today.

Today, we are expecting a slight temperature drop because of a weak back door cold front that arrived overnight.

In El Paso, we are expecting a forecast high of 77° which is only 1° below normal.

Winds will be breezy in the morning as the front passes as they come from the east at 15-20 mph and gusts 30 mph. We are expecting winds to die down this afternoon to 10-15 mph.

High pressure that will be in the area will keep conditions dry and mostly sunny throughout the day as well.

These below normal temperatures won’t last long as we are expecting to warm up back up into the 80s tomorrow and Friday.

This is ahead of our next upper wave that will move in on Friday. This will increase wind speeds once again.

Our next front will arrive on Sunday and is expected to be strong enough to drop temperatures into the mid 70s.

This could be a near 10° drop in our temperatures from Sunday to Monday.

Conditions will stay dry throughout the rest of our week as well.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.