Wednesday Weather on the go: Back in the 90s, windy days coming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - High pressure will keep winds light, skies mostly clear, and most of all temperatures above normal.

Forecast highs will be back in the 90s and above average today. Winds will come from the east at 10-15 mph.

Forecast highs will be even warmer on Thursday as they will be in the mid 90s. Keep in mind tomorrow's record high temperature is 98° that was set in 2018. As of right now it looks like we still only be 3° shy of meeting that temperature.

An upper low pressure system followed by a Pacific cold front will come in on Thursday as well.

This upper low will act as a wind maker which will increase winds on Thursday.As of right now it looks like we will see winds come from the SE at 10-20 mph and gusts 20 mph.

As that upper low moves to the east on Friday, our cold front will make its way in as well.

This means we are expecting a nearly 10° drop in temperatures going into Friday as well as windy conditions to pick up. As of right now it looks like winds will come from the WSW 20-30 mph and gusts 35 mph.

This means that we will more than likely see a Reg Flag Warning go into effect as we will be windy, dry, and despite the cold front still warm. We could also see a Wind Advisory go into effect as winds will reach wind advisory criteria.

Winds will stay breezy throughout the weekend. We will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and upper 80s by Sunday.

Our next upper low will come in on Sunday which will drop temperatures slightly for Monday.

This will be another wind maker meaning we could see winds close to Wind Advisory criteria level once again. We will also see patchy blowing dust throughout Monday as well.

Conditions will stay breezy on Tuesday, however we will see a warming trend kick off as well. We should be see more seasonal temperatures in the forecast by Thursday.