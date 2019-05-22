Wednesday Weather on the go: Another windy & dry day, more warnings and advisories to go into effect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Another dry and windy day ahead as our next Pacific storm system approaches.

A Red Flag Warning to go into effect today from noon until 9 p.m. This means we are discouraging any outdoor burning today as fires can easily and rapidly spread as we will be dry and windy throughout the day.

Here are some examples of what that includes:

No use of fire pits or grills

Refrain from burning trash or weeds

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check cars for any fire hazards that could create sparks

In El Paso winds will come from the southwest at 20-25 mph and gusts 35+ mph. So we will shy away from critical wind levels.

Southern New Mexico on the other hand, will see a Wind Advisory go into effect today from noon until 9 p.m.

It looks like impact areas will be Las Cruces, Vado, Anthony, Sunland Park, Radium Springs, and Hatch. Winds will come from the southwest at 25-35+ mph and gusts 45+ mph.

It looks like peak winds and gusts will come between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Blowing dust will also be an issue throughout the day, which means viability could be lowered to 3-5 miles.

We will see forecast highs 8°-10° warmer than yesterday and in the low to upper 80s across the borderland.

Our next upper low will come in from the west today, which is why we will see windy conditions but also, which is why we will see a slight cool down tomorrow.

Thursday's forecast highs will drop 5°-8°, meaning we will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tomorrow will also be low end windy as winds come from the west southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts 25 mph.

We will see another warm up on Friday, that will put us back in the 90s. Forecast highs will be in the mid 90s by Sunday.

Winds will stay breezy throughout the weekend as well.

As of right now it looks like our next wind event will come in on Monday, and as of right now it looks like we could see winds reach critical levels. This means a Wind Advisory is possible.