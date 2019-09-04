Wednesday Weather on the go: Another warm and dry day, rain chances return soon

High pressure continue to bring in warm and dry conditions, meaning more quiet weather is in store for us, for now.

Today, we will see forecast highs in the low to mid 90s across the borderland.

El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 94° which is still 4° above our average temperature of 90°.

Luckily we will shy away from triple digits not only today, but for the rest of our next 9 days.

Temperatures look to stay slightly above average throughout the rest of the week.

Dry air will also keep coming in from the east throughout the rest of the week, until we see a change in our weather pattern by the weekend.

We will start to see more lid and lower level moisture come into the borderland from the southeast.

This will create instability in our air mass, meaning we will see our rain and storm chances increase by Sunday.

As of right now, our biggest storm threat will be heavy rainfall especially on Sunday.

Rain chances will last throughout most of next week as well.

