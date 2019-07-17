Wednesday Weather on the go: Another triple digit day, rain and storm chances stick around

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. today.

Although temperatures are not expected to be a hot as yesterday, a Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 8 a.m. because of the warm overnight lows we saw across the borderland.

Today, forecast highs will be in the upper 90s across the borderland. El Paso looks to be the only area that will see a forecast high of 100°.

An upper high pressure system that has kept our temperatures warm, will start to move north on Thursday.

This means temperatures look to barely shy away from triple digits on Thursday and throughout the rest of the week as well.

Humid and unstable air will continue to flow into the borderland from the south today as well.

A series of weak upper disturbances will continue to move in this week, which will keep rain and storm chances increased.

As of right now it looks like mountain areas across the borderland will see a better chance for scattered showers and storms.

These storms could be capable of producing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and strong downburst winds.

In El Paso and Las Cruces, we will keep the chance for scattered showers but storm chances will be isolated.

Keep in mind, as the upper high pressure system moves north we will have a better chance to see storms.

As of right now here is what our rain and storm chances look like:

Wednesday : A 20% chance of showers and isolated storms

: A 20% chance of showers and isolated storms Thursday : A 30% chance of showers and isolated storms

: A 30% chance of showers and isolated storms Friday : A 30% chance of showers and isolated storms (storm chances increase)

: A 30% chance of showers and isolated storms (storm chances increase) Saturday : A 30% chance of showers and isolated storms (storm chances increase)

: A 30% chance of showers and isolated storms (storm chances increase) Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and isolated storms (storm chances increase)

By Monday night, a weak cold front will come in from the north that will drop temperatures into the lower 90s and below normal.

This front could increase our chances for heavy rainfall next week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to chance, so stay updated with the latest conditions on air and online with your Weather Authority team.