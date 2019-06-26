Wednesday Weather on the go: Another possible 100° day, rain chances increase today

High pressure will bring warm afternoon temperatures today, but a humid air coming from the south will increase rain chances as well.

Today, we could see our fifth triple digit day of the year as El Paso’s forecast high is 100°.

This looks to be our last chance to see a triple digit day for the month of June.

Winds will come from the south at 10-15 mph and gusts 25 mph.

Humid air will continue to come in from the south for the next 5 days.

The mixture of warm temperatures and humid air means we will see unstable air without our atmosphere.

This means rain chances will increase today. So here is what our rain and storm chances look like for this week:

Today: A 10% chance of scattered showers. Rain chances will increase around 4 p.m., but our best chance to see rain will be between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., especially in Central and East El Paso.

Thursday: A 20% chance of scattered showers and storms. Our rain and storm chances will increase around 6 p.m. but our best chance to see activity will be between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.. We look to see scattered showers throughout Thursday night as well.

Friday: A 20% chance of scattered showers and storms. Rain activity will increase on the early morning hours. Our best chance to see activity will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers, especially in the evening hours.

Sunday: a 10% chance of showers, once again, especially in the evening hours.

Monday: A 10% chance of showers remains in the forecast.

Dew points will remain in the 40’s and 50’s throughout these days, which means any storms that form could produce strong winds in the area of any storms.

Heavy rainfall will be brief with these storms, but dry lightning and gusty winds could also be issues.

Most of our storm chances will remain in high mountain areas.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.