Wednesday Weather on the go: Another pleasant day today, more windy days ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will enjoy another calm and slightly below average day today, ahead of some changes that to come in this week.

A backdoor cold front will come into the area today, but will stall out to our far east so only Hudspeth County in Texas and Otero County in New Mexico will feel cooler from this.

Other areas of the borderland will see minimal impacts from this front. In fact, it looks like some areas will stay 3°-8° below average highs this afternoon.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 75°, which is 3° below average.

Good news, another day with light winds is in store for us today! Winds will come from the east and shift to the southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 73°, which is 5° below average.

Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph in the morning, and shift to the southwest at 10-15 mph this afternoon.

By tomorrow, the borderland will be quick to warm up into the 80s. It looks like we will see a near 10° warm up in tomorrow forecast highs.

Another backdoor cold front will come into the area Thursday night into Friday.

This will act as a wind maker for us throughout the day on Thursday, so you can expect breezy to low-end windy conditions.

This front will only cool us down a couple degrees by Friday, and winds will be calm throughout the day as well.

By Saturday, a Pacific system will come into the area that will contribute to our next major wind event.

In fact, we are still tracking winds that could reach Wind Advisory criteria on Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, we see a slight cool down that will put us in the upper 70s. Breezy conditions will remain in the forecast as well.

Looking ahead, we kick off next week with another round of above average highs in the mid 80s.

Winds will stay slightly breezy on Monday, but we are tracking our next wind event to come in on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

There are still no rain chances in the forecast, so you can expect dry conditions to stick around for the next 9 days.

