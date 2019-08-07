Wednesday Weather on the go: Another hot and humid day, tips to keep in mind when donating blood in the heat

As an upper high pressure system continues to move east, we will continue to feel hot and humid.

Today, El Paso is expecting it’s 34th triple digit day of 2019. Keep in mind if we do see this forecast high, we would be 7° above average.

We will also keep a slight rain chance in today’s forecast.

We will continue to stay humid as our humidity percentages will stay above 20% throughout the day.

If you are going to donate blood, make sure you take precautions to avoid any heat related illness with the heat and humidity.

Here are some tips you can follow:

Stay hydrated; drink water before and after you donate

Make sure you eat something healthy before you go donate

Stay shaded and cool while waiting in line

Put on sunscreen and take sunglasses if you have to wait outside

Stay calm and relaxed while giving your donation

We will see more stabilized air mass in Southwestern New Mexico, meaning our storm coverage will be very limited today.

If any storms do for it will be more so in the Gila region in New Mexico, and even then storms will be spotty. They still will hold the threat of heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and gusty winds.

It is still possible that we could see pop up showers and storms from outflow boundaries in other parts of the borderland later this evening and overnight.

Thursday we will start to see more low level moisture come into the borderland as that upper high shifts to the east.

This moisture will stay in mountain areas, and the western areas of the borderland.

By Friday and Saturday more humid air will come in from the south across the borderland.

This means we could see a more monsoon-like weather pattern, and that our storm chances will increase on Sunday.

Temperatures look to drop to the mid 90s by the weekend.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change so stay with your Weather Authority team for the latest updates on air and online.