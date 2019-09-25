Wednesday Weather on the go: Above average day, drier conditions return

Slight rain chances remain in the forecast today as drier air starts to come back to the borderland.

Today, we will keep a very slight rain chances in the forecast as some showers and sprinkles are possible later this evening and tonight.

More afternoon and evening showers will stay to the western portions of the borderland today.

Storms look to stay isolated in those same areas, but do not look to come to El Paso or Las Cruces.

Forecast highs across the borderland look to stay in the mid to upper 80s, and will remain above average for the most part.

El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 89°, which is 4° above the average high of 85°. Today’s record high is 96° which was set back in 1977.

Las Cruces is expecting a forecast high of 87°, which is only 2° above our the average high of 85°. Today’s record high is 95° which was set back in 1998.

Dry conditions will return tomorrow through the end of the week.

Temperatures look to drop to the mid 80s for the rest of the week. But it won’t be long-lived as we will warm back up to the 90s by the weekend.

We will see the return of more rain chances by early next week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.