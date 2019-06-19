Wednesday Weather on the go: A triple digit day, winds increase later this week

Westerly flow of our winds will contribute to a hot and breezy afternoon.

We will see another day with dry, warm to hot, and breezy conditions. But El Paso is expected to be the hottest, with a forecast high of 100°.

Temperatures will run above average across the borderland and in the mid to upper 90s.

Winds will once again, increase this afternoon as they come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph.

We will also see mostly clear skies throughout the day, with some passing high clouds.

Tomorrow will look very similar. As we see another forecast high of 100° in El Paso.

Winds and dry air will continue to come from the west, and another breezy afternoon is expected.

Friday’s temperatures flirt with triple digits once again, but look to remain just of hitting that triple digit mark.

An upper low pressure system will come into our area on Friday, which means we are forecasting a windy day.

It is possible that we reach critical fire weather levels on Friday, so a Red Flag Warning could be possible. As of right now it looks like we will see winds reach 25 mph.

This upper low will also keep wind speeds increased on Saturday as well.

This upper low will be responsible for a slight cool down in our temperatures.

As of right now, it looks like we will see mid 90s on Sunday, Monday, and more seasonal temperatures on Tuesday.

We are also tracking slight rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday, and as of right now we will keep a 10% chance of showers for both days.