Wednesday Weather on the go: A drier and warmer day ahead, cold front in sight

Rain and storm chances lower today as drier air works its way into the borderland from the west.

Today, we will still keep a slight chance for light showers in the forecast.

Storms look to be limited to our mountain areas and especially in the far east portions of the borderland.

El Paso will see its best chance for light showers later this afternoon and evening.

Because of the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, we will see our relative humidity in the upper 20s and lower 30s throughout the day.

As for our temperatures, we will see another above average day as westerly winds being dry air back into our region.

This means we will see temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are expecting a forecast high of 91° which is 2° above our average high of 89°.

Drier conditions and above average temperatures will persist throughout Thursday as well.

By Friday, winds will shift to the east, which will drag in more moisture to the area.

This means we will see our rain and isolated storm chances return to the forecast.

As of right now, it looks like we will see our best rain and storm chances Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Rain and storm chances will continue into Saturday before drying out on Sunday.

Temperatures will cool down by Friday as a cold front moves in lowering temperatures to the upper 80s once again.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.