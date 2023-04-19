EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy windy Wednesday!

Yes, unfortunately a very windy day ahead! Expect winds at 20-30mph, gusts possibly up to 40mph.💨💨💨

Tomorrow those winds will continue but thankfully not as strong.

However, expect a beautiful weekend! We have been getting very lucky these past couple of weekends, we will see some warm weather and calm conditions.☀️

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!