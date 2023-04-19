EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy windy Wednesday!
Yes, unfortunately a very windy day ahead! Expect winds at 20-30mph, gusts possibly up to 40mph.💨💨💨
Tomorrow those winds will continue but thankfully not as strong.
However, expect a beautiful weekend! We have been getting very lucky these past couple of weekends, we will see some warm weather and calm conditions.☀️
Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!
- Oklahoma officials claim recordings of racist, violent statements were altered
- LIST: The most mispronounced places across the High Plains
- State helps ranchers with damage by smugglers
- Semitruck crash causes full lane closure on I-10 East at Vado
- One person transported after stabbing in Northeast El Paso
- Wednesday forecast: Windy and gusty day today