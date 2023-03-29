EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!
Expect a warm day today with nice, calm winds! Make sure to spend some time outdoors!
However, tomorrow and Friday those winds are going to pick up once again!💨💨💨
Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!☀️
- American IQs rose 30 points in the last century. Now, they may be falling.
- FDA approves first over-the-counter drug for opioid overdose reversal
- CDC warns of drug-resistant, deadly fungus: How is it spread?
- DEVELOPING: Man killed in EPCSO officer-involved shooting
- 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur | Wednesday updates
- Wednesday forecast: Warmest and nicest day this week