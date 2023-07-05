EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!
Hope y’all had a great 4th of July!🎆🎇🧨🎉🎊🍾
Expect those temps to heat up once again!🥵🧴☀️ Heat advisory will take effect until Friday at midnight so don’t expect a break from the heat anytime soon!
As a matter of fact, we are expecting to break a record today from 2016! The record in 105, we are expecting a high of 106 today!
Expect slight rain chances tomorrow, and possibly hitting 110 degrees once again this year next week which has been our hottest day of the year so far.
