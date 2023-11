EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Throughout today, we will continue to feel those warm temperatures across the Borderland.

However, rain chances are approaching in our forecast, and we will expect intermittent clouds by 1 p.m., with low and mid 80’s throughout the day by 6 p.m.

We will drop down to the mid 70s and begin to see partly cloudy skies.

If you’re heading out tonight, have a light jacket and an umbrella because we’re predicting 40 percent chance of rain in our forecast after midnight.