EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!
Well expect breezy to windy conditions at times! As well as slight rain chances this afternoon around 6 o’clock as well as tomorrow morning very early around 5am.🌂☔️
However, we are a bit warmer, expect a high of 78 degrees today!
Expect a very big cold front this weekend as well! Dropping us down to the 50s this Friday and Saturday! Sunday is our rainiest day in the forecast as of now.
Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!☀️
- Wednesday Forecast: Slight rain chances
