EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!

Well expect breezy to windy conditions at times! As well as slight rain chances this afternoon around 6 o’clock as well as tomorrow morning very early around 5am.🌂☔️

However, we are a bit warmer, expect a high of 78 degrees today!

Expect a very big cold front this weekend as well! Dropping us down to the 50s this Friday and Saturday! Sunday is our rainiest day in the forecast as of now.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!☀️