EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!
Expect a high of 101 degrees!☀️ Today will be our 48th day of triple digits this year.
Expect another round of possible rain chances this evening!
We are keeping those rain chances for the next 3 days!🌂☔️ We will dry out this weekend and really heat up! Expecting to break record highs this by 5 or 6 degrees.
