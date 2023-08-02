EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!

Expect a high of 101 degrees!☀️ Today will be our 48th day of triple digits this year.

Expect another round of possible rain chances this evening!

We are keeping those rain chances for the next 3 days!🌂☔️ We will dry out this weekend and really heat up! Expecting to break record highs this by 5 or 6 degrees.