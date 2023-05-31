EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy windy Wednesday!
Hot & gusty day ahead!☀️ Don’t forget to take that allergy medicine!
Tomorrow we will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s with slightly breezy conditions.💨
However, expect winds to wind down completely on Friday and Saturday.
Rain chances kick in Sunday, expect a hot & humid week next week!
- State officials ask Yellen for clarity on what will happen if debt bill doesn’t pass by June 5
- Wednesday Forecast: Hot & windy day today
- Median pay dips for the few women CEOs of S&P 500 companies
- Missing Cassville doctor’s body found in northwest Arkansas
- Apartment complex catches fire in Downtown El Paso
- Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s introduce new app feature that can track customers’ location