EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!

Well expect a hot day today!☀️ Our first 90-degree mark of the year!

We could potentially match or even break a record today from 2018! Which is very above average, normally on average we hit our first 90 degrees around May 22nd!

Throughout your morning and lunch hour expect very calm conditions, however, gusts will start to pick up at around 3pm until 8pm.

Expect windy conditions Thursday and Friday, we will see slightly cooler temperatures as well! However, expect those winds to subside for your weekend!

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!☀️