EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!
Slightly windy Wednesday for today💨💨💨, and last day in the 90s before back-to-back triple digits!☀️🧴
We are also expect back-to-back windy days! Thankfully though, as of right now, no tracking winds for your Father’s Day!
