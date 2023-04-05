EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!

I am happy to report today is not a windy Wednesday! Just a chilly Wednesday.

Bundle up a little more this morning! We are going to be pretty close to freezing temperatures!

Winds will only be at 10-15mph!💨💨💨 Nice to see a break from those gusts after yesterday’s wind event!

Expect some rain chances Friday and Saturday and potentially our first 90-degree mark of the year next week!

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!☀️