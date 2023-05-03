EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!☀️
Expect a calm start to the day! Clear skies, calm winds at 5-10mph.
However, winds and gusts will start to pick up in the afternoon hours.💨
Expect some possibly pop up storms in the afternoon as well, but most of that rain will be in the overnight hours.🌂☔️
Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!
