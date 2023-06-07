EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!

We got to see severe weather yesterday, just as promised. We got to see hail, lightning, rain and even downed trees from those winds yesterday!☔️⛈️

Here is a look at those peak gusts yesterday and pictures from our Weather Watchers down below!

Thankfully we are looking at the calm after this storm now!☀️

High of 93 degrees today, prepare for a hot & humid afternoon. Still tracking slight rain chances today in those far east counties.

As of now, we are expecting our first 100-degree mark of the year next Wednesday.