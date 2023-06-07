EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!
We got to see severe weather yesterday, just as promised. We got to see hail, lightning, rain and even downed trees from those winds yesterday!☔️⛈️
Here is a look at those peak gusts yesterday and pictures from our Weather Watchers down below!
Thankfully we are looking at the calm after this storm now!☀️
High of 93 degrees today, prepare for a hot & humid afternoon. Still tracking slight rain chances today in those far east counties.
As of now, we are expecting our first 100-degree mark of the year next Wednesday.
- Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill addressing catalytic converter thefts
- Father loses second child in 2 months after son drowns in Tennessee
- CEO Chris Licht to leave CNN
- Protesters brawl as California school district decides to recognize Pride Month
- FBI warns of ‘deepfakes’ in sextortion schemes
- How the Apple Vision Pro promises to be different than other VR headsets