EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!

Well, we are back to those triple digits! Yesterday we started off our morning in the 60s, today we are back in those 80s throughout your morning with a high of 100 degrees!🧴 ☀️

No more rain chances for at least the rest of the week into your weekend.

Next week though! Looks like we have a cold front heading our way, very exciting news!

We are tracking 10% chance of rain for the entire week and 90s! Potentially even dropping to the 80s one day as well.