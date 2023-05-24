EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!
Not a windy Wednesday for today, just a hot one!🥵
Another hot, sunny day in the Sun City!☀️ Expect all 90s this week, however, gusts will start to pick up for your weekend!
Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and applying sunscreen!
Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!
