EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!

Another beautiful cloudy morning for the Borderland, as well as a high of 102 once again.

No rain chances for your morning, however, we are tracking some storms tonight at around 8pm.☔️

Ther are some Heat Advisories in those Eastern counties like Culberson County.☀️

Today will be our 55th day of triple digits for the year, most we have ever seen in El Paso was 62 and that was in our hottest Summer in 1994, we are definitely on our way to breaking that record!