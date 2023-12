EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy hump day! We’re forecasting 70-degree temperatures for the next couple of days, but we’ll begin to feel cooler temperatures by this Saturday.

If you haven’t gone Christmas shopping and you’re planning to go today, we’re starting the day with mid 60s at 11 a.m.

As for noon, expect to feel warmer temperatures as the high will be 74-degrees.

Expect a cold front to approach the Borderland this weekend, make sure to bundle up. 🧣🧥