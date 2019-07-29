June becomes hottest month on record for the world

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Even though June wasn’t the hottest in El Paso, it definitely was the hottest on record for the rest of the world.

That’s according to meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Temperatures in June averaged about 1.7 degrees warmer than the 20th-century average.

In fact, June was the warmest since the organization began keeping records in 1880.

June’s temperatures were boosted by extreme heat across Europe with multiple locations reaching their highest temperatures ever.

July may also set a record as near triple-digit highs continue to scorch parts of the United States.