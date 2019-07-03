Free sandbags will soon be ready for pickup for El Paso residents

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – With the monsoon underway, many are looking into stocking up on sandbags for flood control.

El Paso Water will begin distributing free sandbags on Monday, July 8th so residents can be prepared before heavy rain begins.

Sandbags can be placed at or near your home to avoid water seeping into the residence.

Customers living in areas known for flooding are encouraged to pick bags up.

The limit is 10 bags per visit. A Texas ID or El Paso Water bill is required.

The sandbags are will be available through the end of September.

Below are the sites across El Paso that will provide the free sandbags.

El Paso Water recommends bringing someone to assists in loading the bags if a person cannot lift the sandbags on their own.