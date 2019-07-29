EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Flooding is the deadliest weather-related killer in the United States, and it’s incredibly important to know when you are at risk and what precautions to take.

Remember this rule: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Heavy rainfall should already alert you to the possibility of flooding. Water can run off streets and parking lots quickly, causing natural and man-made drainage systems to overflow.

So make sure to stay away from flood-prone areas, and never drive your car into water of unknown depths.

“If you are out driving, its very simple. We always tell people, never drive where water covers the roadway,” said Jason Laney, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “You may think it’s only an inch or so deep, but it could be a foot or so deep. you just never know if that roadway is still underneath that water.”

If your car does stall in the flooded waters, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground.

Never let your children play in or around flowing water, floodwaters often hide rocks, trash and other debris that can be dangerous to someone in their path.