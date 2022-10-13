EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is of a Sun Halo taken at the El Paso Tennis Club Thursday morning captured by Ruth Ann Winger.

Weather Watcher Ruth Ann Winger

If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:

Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM

Twitter: Monicaktsm

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.