EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A view of El Paso’s foggy start to Monday morning as rain cleared out the night before. This shot taken by Certified Weather Watcher Ray Chiarello.
If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM
Twitter: Monicaktsm
Latest Headlines:
- Third largest rail union rejects deal, renewing possibility of strike
- Partisan split highlighted in celebrations of Indigenous People’s Day, Columbus Day
- Rollover crash in central El Paso; unknown extent of injuries
- Micah Parsons is one tough Cowboy
- Weather Watcher of the Day
- Trump slams McConnell over lack of funding for Masters in Arizona
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.