EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Jennifer Miner! What a cool shot of these carved out gourds! Hope everyone had a happy Halloween!

Weather Watcher Jennifer Miner

If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:

Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM

Twitter: Monicaktsm

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.