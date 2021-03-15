What causes spring winds?

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — There’s no doubt that the Borderland has seen its round of winds for the beginning of 2021, and we haven’t even reached the official spring season.

“Anybody who’s lived in the Borderland for any length of time knows that those three months tend to be the windiest, especially April and May,” explained Meteorologist Jason Laney. “So the first aspect of our spring outlook will be one that anybody can expect and that is the fact that we’re going to have the usual winds to deal with.”

This means no break from the winds any time soon, but why are they so relevant during one of the most beautiful times of the year?

“Spring is always going to be thought of as a season of transition,” Laney told KTSM 9 News. “As this happens, there’s going to be a war going on from cold to the north and warm starting to set in and that starts to drive great fluctuation in the jet stream.”

The jet stream tends to get the spotlight during the spring season, due to the storms it may produce.

“We will see periods of stormy weather coming our way and, by stormy, we’re talking more about wind storms than rain storms and some occasional fluctuation in temperature changes,” Laney said.

With more than two months left in the season, it doesn’t look like the winds will leave the Borderland alone just yet.