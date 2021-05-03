Weather on the go: Windy conditions and near normal temperatures to start off the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Windy conditions will return for another day to start off the week. Monday winds will reach speeds of 20-30 mph during the afternoon hours.

The winds come as a Pacific front pushes east slightly north of the Borderland. Blowing dust will be a factor to drivers in the Borderland.

Temperatures will rise highs near normal.

Expect temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

Calmer conditions will come Tuesday with below average but seasonal temperatures.

Wednesday temperatures will up nearing 90 degree highs, heat that will last into the end of the week.

Weather patterns will see a change in the Borderland as an upper disturbance will work with southern moisture to provide chances for rain.

Clearing conditions will return for Friday but windy conditions will come for Saturday and Sunday.