Weather on the go: Winds will continue into the night before calming into Sunday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Saturday winds have continued to increase into speeds of 20-30 mph in the Borderland with gusts reaching 30-40 mph.

The Borderland will stay under a Wind Advisory until 7 pm.

Dry conditions in the region will allow for periods of blowing dust that can cause low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

Winds should see a plummet speeds dropping down to 10-20 mph for Sunday.

Temperature high will come close to the 90s for another consecutive day come the afternoon of Sunday.

Overall, Mother’s Day will be much quieter weather wise.

Temperature highs will remain above average throughout the week with chances for rain increasing during the middle to end of the week, this will be due to our next weather disturbance.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.